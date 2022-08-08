About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14, including students from your area.
Here are the degree recipients from Lake Mills: Benjamin Bollig, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, History, Madi Ekstrom, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Community and Nonprofit Leadership, Community and Nonprofit Leadership, Zachary Ferris, School of Business, Master of Accountancy, Business: Accounting, Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics and Political Science, Graduated with Distinction.
Ryan Messmer, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Biological Systems Engineering, Biological Systems Engineering, Sarah Nelson, School of Business, Bachelor of Business, Administration, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking and Business: Supply Chain Management, Kate Paape, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Music and Philosophy.
Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Patrick Stiles, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Materials Science and Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Austin Walsh, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Physician Assistant, Grace Ward, School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy.