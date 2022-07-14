The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2022 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Students from Lake Mills are Brooke Behm, Information Studies Undergraduate, Matthew Johnson, Business Undergraduate, Gabrielle Ruder, Education Undergraduate, Kaden Schauer, Business Under graduate and Cole Schmidt, Letters & Science Undergraduate.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
The following students from the area graduated in May 2022 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. Enrollment was 7,670 in the fall. The university graduated 876 undergraduate and 229 Graduate School students in May 2022. Students from Lake Mills were: Shannon Jones, BS Applied Science, Chad McFarlane, EDS School Psychology and Benjamin Odrich, BS Computer Science.
UW-Green Bay
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for spring 2022 semester academic achievement. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. Students from Lake Mills were Jamie Durham, Semester High Honors and Joseph Toepfer, Semester Highest Honors.
Viterbo University
Seven hundred students have been named to the Viterbo University 2022 spring semester dean’s list. Full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit for letter grades and receive at least a 3.50 GPA with no incomplete grades to qualify for the dean’s list. Students from Lake Mills was Ellyn A Werner.
UW-Whitewater
The following Lake Mills students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as part of the 2022 spring commencement. Sara Brickman graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology — BA, Brooke Goudreau graduated with the following degree: Early Child Care and Education — BA and Kyle Wescott graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts — AAS.