Kristen B. Tetzlaff was named to the Mount Mary University Fall 2022 Dean's List with a major in Art Therapy, she is a former graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. The Dean's List honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Kristen also graduated at the conclusion of the fall semester with a Bachelor of Arts, Art Therapy.
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in fall 2022 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh). The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean's List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. Students from Lake Mills are: Mackenzie Shade, Dean's List and Carcin Woodland, Honor Roll.
Marquette University
The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2022 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean's List. Students from Lake Mills were Jacob Anhalt is pursuing a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy and Dan Ciriacks is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics.