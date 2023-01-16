Mount Mary University

Kristen B. Tetzlaff was named to the Mount Mary University Fall 2022 Dean's List with a major in Art Therapy, she is a former graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. The Dean's List honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Kristen also graduated at the conclusion of the fall semester with a Bachelor of Arts, Art Therapy.