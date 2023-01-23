The following students from Lake Mills have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Aidan Drew, Freshman, BS applied mathematics and computer science, Joseph Link, Senior, BS packaging, Adam Moen, Sophomore, BS construction, Matthew Rosecke, Senior, BS business administration and Patience Vallier, Junior, BS human development and family studies.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Students from Lake Mills were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher. Miriam Helwig, a senior and graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran HS, Hannah Lamke, a sophomore and graduate of Lake Mills HS, Jena Smith, a junior, and graduate of Lake Mills HS, Abel Krauklis, a junior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran HS, Morgan Mlsna, a freshman and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran HS, Stephanie Schafer, a sophomore and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran HS and Lilian Schuetz, of Lake Mills, a freshman and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Iowa State University
More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. From Lake Mills was Carly Anne Strauss, 4, Animal Science.