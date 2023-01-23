University of Wisconsin-Stout

The following students from Lake Mills have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Aidan Drew, Freshman, BS applied mathematics and computer science, Joseph Link, Senior, BS packaging, Adam Moen, Sophomore, BS construction, Matthew Rosecke, Senior, BS business administration and Patience Vallier, Junior, BS human development and family studies.