The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for fall 2022 semester academic achievement. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the fall/winter term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan). Students from Lake Mills were: Jamie Durham, Semester High Honors and Joseph Toepfer, Semester Highest Honors
UW-Milwaukee
The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2022 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students. From Lake Mills was Ethan Foster, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad, Abigail Horwatich, Letters & Science Undergrad, Logan Otto, Letters & Science Undergrad and Cole Schmidt, Letters & Science Undergrad
Lee University
Lee University congratulates Audrey Abney of Lake Mills, on earning Dean's List honors during the Fall 2022 semester. Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00. Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Over the past three decades, Lee has experienced remarkable transformations including significant growth in academic programs, athletics, institutional facilities, student enrollment, and faculty expertise and diversity. For more information, visit www.leeuniversity.edu.