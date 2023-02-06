UW-Green Bay

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for fall 2022 semester academic achievement. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the fall/winter term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan). Students from Lake Mills were: Jamie Durham, Semester High Honors and Joseph Toepfer, Semester Highest Honors