BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Hannah Stroup, a Junior Political Science major from Lake Mills, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
UW-MADISON ANNOUNCES FALL DEAN'S LIST
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
Students from Lake Mills were: Alan Albrecht, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll, Samuel Denzin, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Jacob Hanson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Jackson Jarrett, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Esther Jung, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List, Sydney Langille, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Hannah Link, School of Education, Dean's List, Lucas Myszkowski, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Kayla Nelson, School of Education, Dean's List, Mathew Nelson, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Magen Polzin, School of Business, Dean's List, Emma Zimmermann, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
