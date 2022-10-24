The following students from Lake Mills were among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2022-23 academic year. The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to students. More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.
Stephanie Behm, who is studying Accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Accounting Scholarship; Luis Castellanos, who is studying mathematics, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Jaquelynn Fernandez, who is studying General Business, won the following scholarship(s): Warhawks Thrive Scholarship; Corey Ferris, who is studying Communication, won the following scholarship(s): College of Arts and Communication Scholarship; Savannah Hernandez, who is studying English, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Kelsey Hibbard, who is studying Psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Payton Kelly, who is studying Undeclared, won the following scholarship(s): UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship
Shawna Kelly, who is studying Pre-Professional, won the following scholarship(s): Sam Moermond Second Chance Scholarship; Jaxson Retrum, who is studying Undeclared, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Anton Saucedo, who is studying Music, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Payton Schopf, who is studying Physical Education, won the following scholarship(s): General Merit Scholarship.
Jasper Stevens, who is studying Media Arts and Game Development, won the following scholarship(s): College Excellence - Arts and Communication Scholarship; Kyle Wescott, who is studying History Education, won the following scholarship(s): Charles & Carolyn Mowbray Scholarship - UW-Whitewater at Rock County; Logan Wheat, who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won the following scholarship(s): Be Warhawk Scholarship; Joyce & William Wartmann Scholarship - UW-Whitewater at Rock County and Katherine Wozniak, who is studying English, won the following scholarship(s): Corinne E. Forster Endowment; Jack Heide Creative Writing Award.