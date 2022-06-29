Joseph William Benson Carrigan of Lake Mills has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Carrigan, a senior majoring in actuarial science and finance, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Business. More than 6,200 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester.
Northwestern College
Grace Westrate, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. Westrate is a junior majoring in business administration/management from Lake Mills.
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2022 semester. College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50. From Lake Mills was Bret Sanders, Civil Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville