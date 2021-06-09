Summer is here and so is another book club! In July, the Dementia Care Specialists of Jefferson and La Crosse Counties will be sharing the book Creating Moments of Joy, by Jolene Brackey with you. Meet other caregivers during a discussion about compassionate dementia caregiving and how to find joy in the everyday moments!
This book club will be virtual, but encourages you to get outside in the sun or shade (weather permitting) while we meet. Grab a cool beverage, your book, and a friend or family member to join you! Mondays 1-2 p.m. July 12 through Aug.16.
Call 608-785-5700 to register or e-mail kflock@lacrossecounty.org by July 6. Need help finding a book. Let us know when you register!