The winter solstice is Dec. 21 but the six inches of snow that we got last week helped everything look very ‘Christmas-like’. It was perfect packing snow for making snow forts and snow people, but it was miserable and heavy to shovel. It is times like that I ask myself whose idea it was to buy a house on a corner lot? I have twice as much sidewalk to shovel and two approaches to the street that accumulate the snow when the street is plowed. On the plus side it was so beautiful with the coated tree branches that made everything glimmer. It is a welcome reminder during this pandemic year of 2020 that parts of life are normal, and there is always hope. Christopher Reeve is attributed of saying, “Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.” It needs to be our mantra for 2021.
Club 55 will be closed from Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 – Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. However, we will be open on Wednesdays, Dec. 23 and 30 from 2-2:30 p.m. for meal pick up for those of you that order. Pick up a puzzle or two while you are there.
Planning for Foot Care in the new year: Our RN, Deb, will be at Club 55 for Foot Care on Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 12:30-2 p.m. You must make an appointment by calling 920-918-3176. Bring your own towel, $15. Our day for Foot Care day and time will change in February as Deb’s appointment load in other communities has changed. It will be offered at Club 55 on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 9-11:30 a.m. It will then be offered the second Wednesday of the month from 9-11:30 a.m.
Our contest for this week is “What is your favorite Christmas Song?” Tell us your favorite and why it always reminds you of a childhood or other special memory. Send your reply to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday, Dec. 21, to be entered into the drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks.
Club 55 delivered a trunk load of non-perishables and monetary contributions to the Lake Mills Food Pantry. Thanks to all of you that helped make this successful.
Bingo will be held in the gym at RLAC on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 1-2:30 p.m. Come and join the fun, you may win a prize. We have some great potato cozies for the microwave made by Jane, and hand knit hats from Judy that have been donated as prizes. Masks are required.
