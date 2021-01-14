On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. the Dwight Foster Library and Friends of Lorine Niedecker will host a reading by some of the poets featured in “Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems.” This reading will be broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook Live. To register for Zoom access go to https://www.fortlibrary.org/wisconsinpoems/
“Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems,” is a new anthology edited by Margaret Rozga and Angela C. Trudell Vasquez. It includes work by a wide range of Wisconsin poets, including the eight people who have been Wisconsin poet laureate: the incumbent Rozga and predecessors Karla Huston, Kimberly Blaeser, Denise Sweet, Marilyn L. Taylor, Bruce Dethlefsen, Max Garland and the late Ellen Kort.
Individuals who will read at this event include: Lisa Vihos, Chuck Stebelton, Destinny Fletcher, Brenda Cardenas, Beatrice Szymkowiak, Cristina Norcross, Dasha Kelly and Nathan Reid.
This program sponsored by the Dwight Foster Public Library and the Friends of Lorine Niedecker.
