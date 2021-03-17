Fort HealthCare is a business that gives back. The ninth annual Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon and 5K is quickly approaching, and Fort HealthCare has supported us as a title sponsor every year since the race began back in 2013.
This year is no exception. Race day is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 and it is this kind of community support that allows us to continue to host such a fun and athletic event for the Whitewater area.
Fort HealthCare has been at the front lines of this year’s pandemic and has spent the year helping to test and treat patients for Covid-19, while still taking care of their patients’ other needs. Their mission is to improve the health and well-being of our community and that is exactly what they have been doing.
“In 2020, the Discover Whitewater Series was done very safely and with great consideration during this pandemic. It was a year of many cancellations and postponements; however, the goal of this community was to continue to maintain healthy activity and encourage socially distanced exercise,” Fort HealthCare President and CEO Mike Wallace said. “This event is so important for the community because it brings awareness to our community needs and overall wellness. We are confident that the 2021 series can be held again while respecting the CDC and WI DHS guidelines. We continue to support such beneficial causes for the betterment of our communities.”
They take into account social, economic, and environmental factors when caring for our community members and encourage exercise, a nutritious diet, and other healthy habits. This alignment of core values is what makes our partnership so strong.
The Fort HealthCare team advocates for a healthy lifestyle. This is why so many employees of Fort HealthCare have participated in our event in years past. Many of them also step up to the plate by volunteering on race day in various ways.
“It is inspiring to see just how invested Fort HealthCare is in the Whitewater community,” DWS Race Director Dawson Miller said. “The personalized care they show for their patients and community members is so unique to their organization and the emphasis they put on leading a healthy lifestyle just shows how they care for the long-term health of their patients.”
Preventative care is the best way to lead a healthy lifestyle. Fort HealthCare and the DWS team both encourage participating in athletic events and healthy eating. This is why in addition to the half marathon, the DWS also offers a 5k, which participants can run or walk during.
Go to https://runwhitewater.com/ to register, learn more about race day, and find out more ways to lead a healthy lifestyle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.