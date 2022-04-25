I have said before how surprised that I am when I hear people say that they don’t know that Lake Mills has a senior center or where it is. If that is a family with young children and busy lives I might understand as a gathering spot for older adults is not a top priority. However, when I hear it from long time community members, I wonder how they missed knowing about it. We have had a senior center for 5 years and for the last 2+ years have been in the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) 229 Fremont Street, which was established longer ago.
This building not only houses the senior center but has activities planned for all age groups and interests. Last week we hosted the Jefferson County Solid Waste presentation about recycling along with a Drug Take Back Day with LMPD Officer Jessica Johnson. We learned about the many changes in recycling and how to correctly dispose of items to best coordinate with todays updated technology. This week we are sorting and pricing items for the city-wide rummage sale being held in the RLAC gym on May 6th and 7th which is a fundraiser for Club 55. On Saturday, April 30, the Main Street Big Band will be playing for the Big Band Swing Dance offering dance lessons at 6:15. Look for more information at www.rocklakeac.org.
We will have a presentation by Dr. Tonya Olson, LMASD Administrator on Thursday, May 5th at 12:00 to review the space needs of our schools. You will hear facilities information as well as be able to ask questions. Join us at Club 55 to hear the real scoop on this important community update.
Kelly Foster, Speech-Language Pathologist from Fort HealthCare, will be at Club 55 on Thursday, May 12 with a presentation about the Parkinson Voice Project. Please invite anyone you know that may be dealing with Parkinson’s to hear what information she has to share.
This week on Wednesday, April 27 we will have bingo in the RLAC gym from 1-2:30 p.m. This is a free game and guarantees a fun afternoon with prizes and time to socialize.
We are asking that anyone interested in playing euchre to please call 920-728-2176 and ask that your contact information be saved to the euchre call list so we can make sure that we have enough players for a game.