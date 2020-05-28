Gary and Nancy Fischer continue the scholarship tradition begun over 20 years ago by awarding the Steven Fischer Memorial Scholarship to Abbie DiGiovanni, daughter of Michelle DiGiovanni, Jefferson, and Michael DiGiovanni of Surprise, Ariz. The award is presented to a Lakeside Lutheran High School senior who plans to continue in music ministry. DiGiovanni will attend Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minn., in the fall.
The Fischers, who live in Milton, instituted the scholarship in memory of their son who was a student and musician at Lakeside Lutheran when he died in 1998.
