So nice to see people back to some of our routine activities. The Canasta group was filling the room with laughter on Tuesday, and I am sure could be heard down the hall to those exercising. It was validation that they are glad to see each other and catch up after the long months of the pandemic. Somehow it made me think of advice given to me when I started teaching first grade. The reading specialist at that time told me that children learn at all different rates, and although there are benchmarks for what skills they should have by a certain age, not to rely on that alone. She said to never underestimate the value of play and the way that we learn from interacting with others. The social skills as well as information that we internalize so easily often occurs when we are having fun.
These were not new to me but gave me justification of my style of teaching. It also fit my personal approach for most things. The senior center provides a gathering space for socialization which we missed so much being sheltered at home, allows us to enjoy ‘game time’ as we never outgrow the need to play, and a comfortable place to meet and learn new things.
Update on the ‘History of Lake Mills’ group: Mary Price called to say that she would be interested in joining this group and is happy to share some of the background that she has as a longtime resident of Lake Mills, and whose family dates to the 1840’s here. We are working on setting a time for getting together to share memories. You will recognize some of the family names that still call our community home.
A reminder that our senior center is located in the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) and is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Mon., Tues. and Wed. and Thurs. There are no fees or membership dues. The best way to see what it is all about is to stop in and see what is happening.
You are always welcome and can also use the exercise room during the hours that we are open. Our full calendar for the month can be found at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
For more information call club 55 at 920-728-2176.
Look for Rock Lake Activity Center and Club 55 in the Town and Country Days parade.