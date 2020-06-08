I grew up in the era where we were reminded that first impressions were important. Always have a hanky in your pocket and wear clean underwear. Clothes were clean and usually pressed because you didn’t wear wrinkled clothes, and the mangle became a household word. The theory was that if you meet someone for the first time these were factors that formed their opinion of you. It seems pretty outdated in today’s world where few people even own an ironing board, casual is the norm, and we see folks in pajama bottoms at the grocery store.
I was reminded of this with an experience I had recently. My lawn seems to need mowing whenever I look at it, as if it grows overnight. It has been too wet to mow early in the day and too hot to mow mid-afternoon which is why I chose late afternoon. I always wear old clothes for yard work as I tend to get really messy. I had jeans that were turned up at least eight inches, a grey t-shirt with the sleeves rolled to my shoulders to improve air circulation, dark socks because my feet get green stains if I don’t wear socks and old black tennis shoes that I wear for yard work. I use old black leather gloves that once were my good winter gloves for yard work as they protect my ‘old lady’ skin best. I also wear a hat which protects my skin but when removed makes my sweaty hair look like Phyllis Diller.
You get the scenario…I was headed to the compost site after I finished… with two bags in the back of my car when I decided to stop and water the flowers at the Municipal Building which also houses the Police Station. As I stepped out of the car looking like I hadn’t seen a shower in weeks and had been camping in the wild, a squad car with two young officers pulled up next to me and rolled down the window and asked, “Are you here to sign off on corrections?” It was after hours and someone must have had an appointment.
Mom was right…first impressions do matter.
The winner drawn for the Joke Contest is Marge Johnston. The contest for this week is Good Read. Send us your favorite book or kind of book you like to read. Submit by midnight, Monday, June 8, for a drawing on Tuesday, June 9.
