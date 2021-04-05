Join Melinda Myers to discover easy to grow, favorite plants guaranteed to give your Wisconsin garden a boost. Everything from bulbs to perennials, flowers, edibles, and trees combine to create a flourishing Wisconsin garden. Plus, plant combinations to attract pollinators, provide season long color, and provide winter interest for you to enjoy and birds to dine upon. Attendees will receive a handout developed by Myers with tailored tips for getting the most out of each plant.
Nationally known gardening expert, TV/radio host, author and columnist Melinda Myers has over 30 years of horticulture experience and has written over 20 gardening books, including Small Space Gardening, The Garden Book for Wisconsin, and the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook. She hosts the nationally-syndicated “Melinda’s Garden Moment” TV & radio program and The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms and writes a nationally syndicated garden column. Prior to her current media work, Melinda hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio show for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of “Great Lakes Gardener” on PBS. Myers has a master’s degree in horticulture and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. Myers was recently inducted into the national Association for Garden Communicators Hall of Fame. Her website, www.melindamyers.com, features hundreds of gardening videos, audio tips, monthly garden checklists and more.
This program will take place on Tuesday April 27 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. To register, email reference@cityofmuskego.org.
Funding for this special event is provided by a collaboration of 10 local libraries.
