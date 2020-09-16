Student Rotarians for the month of September are Kaia Heimstreet and Molly Williams of Lake Mills High School and Julia Neuberger of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Heimstreet is the daughter of Bob and Marri Heimstreet. She has two older siblings.
While in school Heimstreet has been involved in FFA, holding officer positions including sentinel, treasurer and president; soccer; show choir; equestrian team; mathletes, Junior Optimist Club; Tri-M; Interact; CCAT; Be The Change; SCAPE and Spanish Club. She has also been involved with the musical and this year joined Link Crew.
Heimstreet has been involved in the community by being active in Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club. She is currently the treasurer.
“Through 4-H I’ve done roadside cleanup, gone Christmas caroling, maintained the community garden in Brookstone, and I’ve led Bingo games and helped write Christmas cards at assisted care facilities in town. I’m also a horseless horse volunteer through the Jefferson County Horse and Pony Project where I lend my horse out to a child in the community each year and mentor them on how to care for and ride horses. I’ve also been tutoring for the past two years,” she said.
In her free time Heimstreet enjoys playing soccer, riding her horse, hanging out with friends and doing puzzles.
After graduation she plans to go to a university to study biochemistry on a pre-medicine track. She hopes to become a pediatrician.
She hopes to learn more about the community and act to create change by being a student Rotarian.
Williams is the daughter of Jim and Tara Williams and has two younger siblings.
While in school Williams has been involved in tennis, French Club, Spanish Club, Drama Club and ELM Club. She has also been involved in the fall musical as a student director. Williams is in forensics, Link Crew and Interact and the Junior Optimist Club, where she holds officer positions.
Williams has helped her community by volunteering at the Fall Festival, Knickerbocker, Easter Egg Hunt and the Optimist Big Wheel Race.
“Through Interact (Student Rotary Club), I have led fundraisers for Heifer International, Puerto Rico for hurricane relief, and participated in Rotary’s End Polio fundraiser. I have volunteered at the Rotary Park concession stand,” Williams said.
She has also been on mission trips with the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
In her free time, she enjoys photography, playing tennis, volunteering, thrift shopping and hiking.
After high school Williams plans to study international relations at a university and hopes to attend law school to become an immigration lawyer.
“Rotary has provided me with countless life changing experiences through Interact and the RYLA leadership weekend and I hope to be a part of a Rotary Club one day,” Williams said.
Neuberger is the daughter of Dan and Dawn Neuberger of Lake Mills. She has two older siblings, Allison and James.
At Lakeside, she has been a member of the volleyball, basketball, track, and math teams. She is also involved in Teens for Christ, A Cappella Choir, and was elected by her fellow National Honor Society members to serve as Treasurer of the NHS. She has written articles for the school newspaper and was scheduled for a mission trip to Boise, Idaho, this past summer with the Lakeside Operation Go program.
Neuberger is involved in her church's youth group activities like Trunk or Treat, serving for Easter breakfasts and Advent and Lenten suppers, as well as working with younger children in Vacation Bible School. She has helped out with youth basketball tournaments and camps. She has volunteered at the Twice is Nice retail shop in Jefferson and at Lakeside-sponsored events called "New Friends," which give Lakeside teens and those with special needs opportunities to get together for games and other fun activities.
With free time, she enjoys reading, listening to music, being with family and friends, playing sports, exploring nature and traveling.
After high school, Neuberger plans to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to major in Biomedical Engineering.
She shares that it is an honor being selected as a student Rotarian and is excited to have the opportunity to observe and learn from community members who are making a positive difference in our community.
