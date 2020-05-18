BREAKFAST

Milk will be provided with all meals

TUESDAY — Cinnamon cream cheese bagel bite and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Muffin, cheese stick and fruit

THURSDAY — Sausage, egg and cheese and potato breakfast taco and fruit

FRIDAY — Banana bread, yogurt and fruit

LUNCH

TUESDAY — Protein platter, vegetable and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Pizza, vegetable and fruit

THURSDAY — Chicken sandwich and French fries, vegetable and fruit

FRIDAY — Chicken fried rice, egg roll and fruit

Next week, June 1 we will be back to Mon., Wed, Fri. deliveries from 10 a.m. to noon.

