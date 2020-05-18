BREAKFAST
Milk will be provided with all meals
TUESDAY — Cinnamon cream cheese bagel bite and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Muffin, cheese stick and fruit
THURSDAY — Sausage, egg and cheese and potato breakfast taco and fruit
FRIDAY — Banana bread, yogurt and fruit
LUNCH
TUESDAY — Protein platter, vegetable and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Pizza, vegetable and fruit
THURSDAY — Chicken sandwich and French fries, vegetable and fruit
FRIDAY — Chicken fried rice, egg roll and fruit
Next week, June 1 we will be back to Mon., Wed, Fri. deliveries from 10 a.m. to noon.
