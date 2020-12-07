The Lake Mills Rotary Club has announced the Student Rotarians for December Libby Porter and Lauren Winslow of Lake Mills High School and Ashley Grundman from Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Porter enjoys spending time with friends and family.
During high school she was a member of the cross-country team, serving as captain her senior year. She also participated in track during her four years; was in Interact for four years, serving as president; and in Octagon for four years. She was a member of the Spanish Club, ELM club, forensics, and Loopers.
She has volunteered for various events for both the Optimist Club and Interact. She raised money for Heifer International, packed food for developing nations; and took inventory, shopped and maintained the mill, the student led food pantry.
After high school, she plans to major in nursing at college to become a midwife one day.
Being named Student Rotarian, she hopes the Interact Club will develop a partnership with rotary.
Winslow is the oldest of four children in her family. She enjoys running, hiking and spending time with family and friends.
During all four years of high school she was a member of the cross-country team serving as captain for three years, track team, Interact Club serving as treasurer and secretary, and French Club. She was a member of the National Honor Society the past two years, serving as secretary this year and SLAAC.
Her community involvement includes operating a concessions stand at youth soccer, shopped, stocked and filled orders at the mill; volunteered for hurricane relief fundraising for Puerto Rico; worked at the Knickerbocker Festival; operated football concessions; and cleaned up at the Pyramid City 5K run.
Winslow plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a statistics degree.
As a Student Rotarian, Winslow would like to build relationships and learn from the leaders in the community.
Grundman is the daughter of Todd and Sherry Grundman, she has an older sister, Kayla, a former junior Rotarian.
Throughout her high school years, Grundman has been involved in a broad range of activities, including the golf team, STEM, SWELL (Society of Women Engineers Lakeside Lutheran Division), FFA, the student newspaper and yearbook, National Honor Society, A Cappella Choir, Teens for Christ, the community outreach group at Lakeside.
In many of these organizations, she has taken a leadership role, including junior captain of the golf team, editor-in-chief of the school paper, and secretary and vice president of Teens for Christ. She has also gone on a mission trip through Operation Go to Alaska to help plan and run a STEM camp and was scheduled to go to Utah this past summer. She had also been nominated as a Badger Girls State representative in the 2020 canceled event.
Outside of school, she is a member of St. John Lutheran in Newville and serves on its altar guild and decorating committee. She has also helped lead Vacation Bible School and Sunday school classes. She works part time at James J Chocolate shop in Lake Mills.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, going on adventures with friends, and watching movies.
Regarding college plans, Grundman remains undecided on what and where, but is currently leaning towards either the medical field or teaching.
“I’m really honored to receive this opportunity and can’t wait to see how the members of this community, which I’ve loved growing up in, work together to make a difference in our small part of the world,” she said.
