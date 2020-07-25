Kelsey Hibbard, from Lake Mills, who is majoring in psychology, was named a winner in the 2020 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater University Writing Awards.
Hibbard received the First Year Writing award in the First Year Writing category or categories for the piece titled Kathe Kollwitz.
"Each year, instructors nominate outstanding work in a wide variety of genres ranging from essays and research papers to business emails, poetry and personal reflections," said Elizabeth Hachten, assistant dean of the College of Letters and Sciences. "This year, the Writing Awards Selection Committee's task was particularly difficult as we received a record 56 submissions. In the end, 22 students were chosen to receive awards in nine categories: creative writing, expository essay, group projects, journalistic writing, professional writing, personal reflection, research paper, reviews and critiques and first-year writing."
