MATC - CNA graduates
Standing from back left: instructor Deb Scullin; Brooke Midtlien of Fort Atkinson; Savannah Johnson of Orfordville; Cameron Grady of Fort Atkinson; Samantha Reynolds of Jefferson; Marguerite Kuhnke of Fort Atkinson; and instructor Ellen Haines. Front row kneeling: Lynn Robbins of Sun Prairie; Alexis Genthe of Lake Mills; and Bailey Post of Deerfield.

Several local nursing assistant students have completed their training at Madison Area Technical College’s Fort Atkinson campus and are ready to begin careers in the health care field or continue training in various medical related programs at colleges and universities.

Madison College’s Nursing Assistant (NA) program is a 3-credit class that is offered each fall, spring, and summer. The NA class prepares students for employment as nursing assistants and is a pre-requisite for many health care career programs. Students learn basic nursing and personal care skills, client rights, care of clients with dementia, and communication skills.

A supervised clinical experience with direct client care is a major component of the course and gives students real world experience with patients. MATC’s NA class is recognized by the Department of Health Services as a nurse aide-training program. Upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible for certification testing (written and skills) for the Wisconsin Nurse Aide Registry. Certification is required for employment in nursing homes, hospitals, home health agencies, hospices, and homes for the developmentally disabled. Students completed the basic Nursing Assistant course under the direction of instructors Ellen Haines and Deb Scullin.

