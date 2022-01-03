I am seeing Christmas trees out at the curb for pick up and decorations either not lit up or taken down. Mine will stay up and on until after the Epiphany. It seems that so much time is spent getting everything ready for Christmas that I like to enjoy the lights as long as I can. Besides, we did not have any snow when the lights were first put up and now they reflect off of the snow for added beauty. That’s my opinion and I’m sticking to it!
If I move my computer so that I can see out the window while I work, I can also see the tall evergreen across the street. It reminds me that I need to email Karen Etter Hale to ask about the Osprey at Korth Park. I have seen an Osprey perched at the top of that evergreen as well as at the top of a very tall one in my backyard. It is a dead give away when the crows are circling and pestering the intruder with their raucous noise.
Jane is offering some new classes on Mondays and Wednesdays that you may be interested in. Pickleball is now offered on Mondays at 10 a.m. Cardio Drumming is offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Archery at 1 p.m. on Wednesday when there is no bingo. Bingo is held in the gym on the first and third Wednesdays each month. Feel free to drop in to see what these new classes are like. There is no fee, and you can observe if you want to see what they are all about.
In the past we have tried to offer a Bridge group with little or no success, but have had someone asking again. If you are interested in playing bridge or euchre at the senior center, we are happy to provide the space for you to play. Call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 and give us your name and number. FYI We have so many games that can be offered as a pick up at any time. Dominoes and Scrabble can be played with just two people. Come in and see what we have.