“Parking Lot Praise” services have provided a unique way for the Lake Mills United Methodist Church to gather and worship during the month of April. Worshippers park in the church lot practicing ‘Safer at Home’ policies, tune their radios to 87.9 FM, and participate in a worship service led by Pastor Edwin Vargas.
All are invited to drive in and join the “Parking Lot Praise” service on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., 271 East Prospect Street, Lake Mills. Communion is observed on the first Sunday of the month. Bring your own communion elements.
