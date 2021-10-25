Club 55 was pleased to have Lake Mills Police Officer Jessica Johnson, Emi Reiner from the Jefferson County Health Department and Drug Free Coalition, and Caitlin McAleavey from Jefferson County Recycling Program and Clean Sweep Coordinator, spend time on Tuesday collecting old drugs and other medical equipment that needed to be disposed of. We had a good turn out of folks coming in to properly dispose of their drugs. Saturday, Oct. 23 was National Drug Take Back Day. When drugs are disposed of properly, they do not contaminate our water sources. Never flush your old medications down the toilet. There is also a disposal site at the Police Department in the Municipal Building.
Club 55 Senior Center is again happy to help honor our Veterans this Veterans Day. Please stop by the Coffee Van Go area in the Lake Mills Market on Friday, Nov. 12, from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. for a free coffee and cookie. Please note that we are doing this on Friday as the American Legion asked us to change the day to allow more Veterans to participate as they have a full schedule of events on Thursday, Nov. 11, the official celebrated day. Our schools and the Legion have filled their day with ceremonies and thanks for their service.
The Lake Mills Recreation Department is again sponsoring their trip to Chicago’s Magnificent Mile on Saturday, Nov. 20. The bus will depart from the Middle school parking lot promptly at 9 a.m. and anticipated return is 10 p.m. The fee is $45 and registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 12. All those under the age of 16 must have an adult accompanying them. Call the Lake Mills Rec. Dept. at 920-648-8035 to make your reservation.
Good news: Dave Winters arrived at Club 55 without his sling which means he is healing quickly and ready to resume organizing his guitar lessons. If you are interested call Dave at 920-648-2670.
More folks have resumed coming for cards, exercise, crafts, and games. We are carefully optimistic of our health and still washing our hands and using hand sanitizer but glad to be able to socialize which is also good for our well-being. Check the full calendar of offerings by coming in to pick up the monthly calendar or checking it online at: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
Happy Trick or Treat to all! Enjoy seeing the creative costumes of the ghosts and goblins that will visit your doorstep!