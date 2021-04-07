The next Red Cross blood drive is Tuesday, April 13 at the Lake Mills Municipal Building, 200 Water Street from 12-6 p.m. Gallon donations from the last blood drive held in February were: one gallon Richard Courtois, Jennifer Galley and Caleb Jenks, two gallons Aaron Dobberstein, Amy Gagnon, Brian Genrich, John Miller and Erin Saylor, three gallons Nathan Pyles, four gallons Helen Eckert, Ann Lee and Claudia Schmidt, five gallons Michelle Morrow and Melissa Polzin, seven gallons Rose Goers, Jeffrey Knier, Linda Kutzke and Linda Nee, nine gallons Carlton Kutzke and Zachary Wedel, 10 gallons  Gordon Goers, 11 gallons Janet Peitz, 14 gallons Marie Mertz and 18 gallons Bonnie Mierendorf.

