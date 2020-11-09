The Lake Mills Rotary students for the month of November are from Lake Mills High School Kurtis Nelson and Shannon Waters and Lakeside Lutheran High School Joy Thompson-Wurz.
Nelson enjoys downhill skiing, biking, tennis, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
During high school, he was a member of jazz band, participated in solo ensemble, student council, and was a member of the Capitol Conference Academic Team. He was involved in mathletes, National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society.
He is serving as vice president of Interact, and is an officer of Model UN.
He is a boy scout with troop 148 working on an Eagle Scout Project. He has helped with numerous community projects and was elected to the Order of the Arrow.
Nelson is a member of the Lake Mills Tennis Association.
After high school, he plans to attend a university and study molecular biology and political science. His goal is to be a research scientist.
Waters enjoys spending time with her family on Rock Lake and running.
During high school, she was involved in the Interact Club, musicals through drama club, student council, Tri-M Music Honors Society, Jefferson County Connections, French club and exchange programs, girls soccer, basketball, track and cross county. She served as junior class vice present and was an officer in Interact.
She has been involved in the Lake Mills Recreation Department throughout her high school career. She was a volunteer soccer coach for a kindergarten team.
After high school, Waters plans to go to college to study biological sciences, more specifically neurology. Her goal is to be a physician’s assistant, attend medical school to prepare for a medical career.
Thompson-Wurz is the daughter of Greg and Melanie Wurz and Sarah Thompson. She has one younger sister named Trinity. During her free time, she loves to paint, draw, read, and do anything that involves being outside and enjoying nature.
In school, she has been involved in Teens for Christ, the math and academic teams, the National Honor Society, and has written articles for the school newspaper. She has also been involved in theatre since her freshman year.
It is very important to her to give back to the community. She has volunteered at Twice is Nice in Jefferson, helping them stock shelves and run the checkout. She has also volunteered at an event called, “New Friends,” which is run by Teens for Christ. New Friends gives people with physical and mental disabilities a chance to make fun memories and create new friendships. At her church, she helps out with Vacation Bible School every year.
After high school, she plans to go to Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in Education and minor in Art.
She shares that she is very excited to get to know the members of the Rotary Club and hopes to make a difference in the community just as they have.
