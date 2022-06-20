It is like watching the clock ticking each time I sit down to write the newsletter. Each month slides into the next and time just slides on with it, so much so that I need to look at the calendar more than once to assure myself that I have the correct date. The summer solstice was June 21 so we are officially in the summer season, but in the blink of an eye we will be planning fall activities. Maybe it is true that life speeds up as we age.
My birthday is in June, and I always say that I am lucky because not only do I get a day to celebrate that is almost the longest daylight time of the year but it is also strawberry season! I often plan my strawberry picking day to be on my birthday if possible. It also requires making strawberry jam for the freezer. There is nothing better than being able to take a small jar of jam out of the freezer to put on ice cream or toast in the middle of winter and remembering the day that you were in the strawberry patch with the warm sun helping to fill the air with the sweet smell of berries.
Foot Care for July will be on Wednesday, July 13, with appointments available from 9:10-11:30 a.m. This essential service continues to be a very popular way to maintain foot health. Deb is an RN with a real desire to help older adults stay independent. She is at Club 55 once a month and provides soaking and trimming of nails. You must make an appointment by calling 920-728-2176. Bring your own towel, $15.
Calling all Pickleball players: Pickleball will be held in the RLAC gym on Monday, June 27 at 10 a.m. as well as Wednesday, June 29 at 1 p.m. Pickleball alternates with bingo so every other Wednesday you get a chance at a double-dose of playing.
We continue to be aware of protocol for protecting ourselves from COVID. We vaccinate and boost but sometimes we are exposed and may get a mild case. You may get free at-home test kits by calling 1-800-232-0233 or by visiting the website COVID.gov. It is a great way to test at home if you are experiencing any symptoms and want to make sure that you won’t expose anyone else if you would test positive. Seek medical help with any questions.