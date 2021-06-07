The HOT weather has arrived as has our complete reopening and scheduling at Club 55. We hope to see you back enjoying some of the activities that are offered at our senior center. As always, we welcome your ideas for new things to learn about or games to try, feedback is important to us so let us know what ideas you have.
We are looking for a good time to start a ‘History of Lake Mills’ group so we can share memories of past events. It could be simply a sharing of early Lake Mills for those that have memories of childhood in Lake Mills or those that loved the rich history that Dr. Liebenow recorded in his books. It might provide a background for those folks new to our community who would are interested in the past or why some streets or buildings carry specific family names. We will keep you posted.
Another thanks to members of the American Legion for the Memorial Day Program in Commons Park. It is one of the special days of the year for me and a reminder of why I think Lake Mills is such a ‘Norman Rockwell’ community. Apparently, I am not the only one that feels this way as the park is full of residents and visitors alike. The bandstand is decked out in flag buntings, the band is seated on the platform, as the color guard approaches. There are scouts in their uniforms handing out programs and poppies being offered as a remembrance. It is an event that brands the soul.
Club 55 Senior Center is now open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon., Tues. and Wed. and Thurs. Stop in and join us for a visit, a card game, a board game, exercise, or to see what it is all about. We are located in the Rock Lake Activity Center, at 229 Fremont Street. Stop in and see what we are all about, bring a friend and stay awhile.
If you are interested in finding out more about the bicycle or kayak group, call Jane at the Club 55 number 920-728-2176.