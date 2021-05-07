The next virtual Dementia Care Book Club will be reading Mom’s Gone Missing, by Susan A. Marshall of Oconomowoc. The book club will begin June and meet for seven weeks from 1-2 p.m.. The final week, we will have Susan at our meeting to answer questions about her book. This club will be led by Dementia Care Specialists from Jefferson, La Crosse, and Walworth Counties.
This is a story of a daughter's experience with a father’s decade-long Alzheimer’s journey, a mother’s lightning-fast dementia decline, and both of their deaths. It takes you inside a family's experience and walks you through the practical and sometimes mundane steps taken to prepare for and ultimately accompany parents in death. It invites you in, encourages you to find familiar thoughts and emotions, and provides compassion for your worst moments, your rawest reactions, and your urge to laugh in sometimes inopportune moments.
Dates: June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 8, and 15
To register, call all 920-675-4035 or email HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov by May 26. If you require assistance finding a copy of the book, please inform the Dementia Care Specialist when you call to register.
