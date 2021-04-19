Club 55 Senior Center is participating in the City-Wide Rummage sale as a fundraiser on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. It will be held in the gym at RLAC, 229 Fremont Street. You may drop off gently used items for the sale when Club 55 is open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - noon and Wednesday from 10a.m. - 3 p.m.
Call 920-728-2176 to arrange pick up of heavy or large items on Friday, April 23, or Thursday, April 29.
We are also in need of hangers for clothing, and plastic bags. Volunteers are always accepted to sort, price, and work the days of the sale. Help us reach the matching grant from Catholic Financial Life for up to $500.
A meeting in April 1963 between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens led to designating May as “Senior Citizens Month,” now known as “Older Americans Month.” It has been a time to acknowledge contributions of past and current older persons to our country, especially those that defended our country. Every President since Kennedy has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May asking that we pay tribute to older persons in our communities. I hope you will consider thanking an older neighbor, relative, or friend that has contributed in some way to enriching our community. The pandemic has been especially hard for the older generation as many live alone and have been isolated. They are anxious but cautious about returning to public gatherings.
Bingo will be held this week on Wednesday, April 21, from 1-2:30 p.m. in the gym at RLAC enabling us to socially distance and enjoy an ‘outing’. We supply the cards and markers unless you want to bring your own dabbers, buttons, or coins.
“My good deed for the day is…” is the theme of our contest this week. Tell us what you have done for another by sending it to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us
Stay tuned for information about a new discussion group offered by Mary Ann Jackson titled, “Maximize Your Yard’s Potential”. Mary Ann is a local gardener, former employee at America’s Best Greenhouse and former teacher. This will be a discussion group, not lecture, so will be limited in size, and will be two, one hour discussion sessions. The focus will be to create a healthy and safer environment for insects, birds, small animals and people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.