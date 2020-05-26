One of my favorite events of the year in Lake Mills is attending the Memorial Day tribute in Commons Park. I always see it as a Norman Rockwell photo with the townspeople gathered in a picturesque setting honoring those that have fought for our freedom. It is truly a symbol of our respect and unity as a nation for what we believe to be an important way to honor those brave men and women. It is also a reminder how privileged we are to live in a community that shares our values and traditions. I will miss that event this year as we try to avoid crowds and large gatherings. Thanks to the American Legion members that honored our lost at a private ceremony. Truly…they are not forgotten.
Isolation is the descriptive word that seems to be mentioned most when talking about how folks are dealing with the pandemic and shelter-at-home. For families with children at home it is a change of routine, coping with virtual learning, and providing activities. There are more families rediscovering board games, taking hikes together, bicycle rides, and enjoying family meals. However, for anyone that lives alone isolation has a whole other meaning. Not only is that person alone but is unable to reach out to others for an in-person visit. For seniors living alone it often leads to negative health issues both physically and emotionally. Club 55 Senior Center was started to provide a gathering space for all older adults to drop in and interact with others. It offers a place to socialize with old and new friends, try new projects and activities, and keep our minds active.
Our contest for the week starting Monday, May 25 is a Joke Contest. Submit an original joke or one that you have heard to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by midnight on Monday, June 1, to be entered into the prize drawing. The winner will be drawn and announced on Tuesday, June 2. Congratulations to Sue Martin whose name was drawn as the winner of the Nature Photo Contest. Sue submitted her picture with a turtle and is the winner of the bird house made and donated by Dean.
We are monitoring the Jefferson County Health Department advice and recommendations for reopening our senior center. We are also developing ways that we can modify our activities to keep everyone safe. It is a new way to ‘think’ before we do routine behaviors, but we will get there!
