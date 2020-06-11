One of my favorite things to do outdoors when the weather is nice out, is work in my perennial flower garden. Every year I try to find a new flower or two in it. This year it was seven! It is hard work to keep that garden clean, but working in the dirt seems to humble me and always brings me closer to nature and God. It’s been a while since we talked, how have you all been doing with this coronavirus and the necessary precautions to prevent the spread? Here at Trinity Pines, we have been taking the virus threat very seriously. I am happy to report our residents and staff have stayed healthy. We’re continuing to take safeguards and ask all to wear masks, keep their distance, and also have daily disinfecting of common surfaces.
The noon meals were put on hold for safety’s sake during the Stay at Home Order and that ended up giving us time to really look at that program. Participation has declined over the years and the tough decision was made to no longer prepare and serve weekday meals. Not to worry though, once a week BIA Foods is delivering a fresh meal to each resident that has ordered and one time per month, The Pines picks up the tab!
I now will be doing part time activities and have taken on the cleaning tasks along with recycling. Going door to door, I helped residents observe National Chocolate Chip Day, with each resident receiving a couple of fresh homemade chocolate chip cookies. Then, National Vanilla Pudding Day with fresh strawberries and blueberries, and Memorial Day with a patriotic magnet craft. We also played patriotic Bingo outside and six feet apart!
Our butterfly lady is up and at it again. Two of the three black swallowtails which were here all winter emerged!
We thank those ladies that have weeded, planted, and water the flowers in the pots and flagpole area making the grounds beautiful!
A cool project happened here recently — the residents from The Pines who were LMHS grads (classes ranging from 1941 to 1959) were photographed by Paul Gero. They gave the 2020 LMHS class congratulatory messages. If you follow Trinity Pines on Facebook, you will be able to see the awesome compilation video! I’m going to leave you this month with a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
