Four Global Seal of Biliteracy awards are being presented to Lake Mills High School (LMHS) graduating seniors this spring. The Global Seal of Biliteracy is an international credential that conveys proficiency with language skills in two or more languages for our qualifying candidates. The Global Seal of Biliteracy enables programs across the world to quickly validate a student’s language skills to provide recognition, appropriate and or advanced placement in a language program, and even help earn scholarships and job opportunities.
The Global Seal of Biliteracy allows employers to easily verify our students’ language skills and be confident that they possess the valuable soft skills linked to language learners. We believe language credentials will result in pay differentials and increased employment
opportunities for our bilingual graduates. The Global Seal of Biliteracy is serial-numbered and can be added to a resume or LinkedIn.
This year Samantha Castillo, Laura Cueto and Fernando Lopez have earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and Annika Purisch has earned it in French.