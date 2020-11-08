DAR "Good Citizen" Award Winner

Molly Williams, daughter of James and Tara Williams, has been selected as Lake Mills High School’s "Good Citizen". This contest is sponsored annually by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter sponsors Lake Mills. Molly was selected by staff and the senior class on the basis of leadership, dependability, service, and patriotism.
While at Lake Mills High School, Molly has been involved in Tennis, Spanish Club, French Club, Drama Club, ELM Club, the Fall Musical, Forensics, Interact Club, LM Loopers, Link Crew, Junior Optimist, and Yearbook – where she is currently the Editor.
Molly was a RYLA recipient, a Badger Girls State Delegate, and was a Student Rotarian for the month of September. She has also been involved in numerous mission trips where she helped people after devastation from floods and hurricanes. She is also active with youth events and community events in Lake Mills.
She has completed a scholarship form, which included her personal information, future plans and also stated her ideas on dependability, leadership, service, and patriotism. Molly also wrote an essay entitled "Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility For Preserving It", focusing on “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?” on which all local winners will be judged. She will be awarded a "Good Citizen" pin, a certificate, and a wallet recognition card.
She is also eligible for state competition with an award of $250 and a special state DAR Good Citizens pin and certificate. Each of the eight National Division winners will receive a cash award in the amount of $500. Two national winners will be invited to Washington, D.C. to attend Continental Congress and will be awarded a $5,000 scholarships, inscribed silver bowls and certificates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.