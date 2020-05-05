The Lake Mills Optimist Club will have “Sand for Sand Boxes” available May 15 at the West end of the parking lot at Campus Field. Due to social distancing, no deliveries will be made this year.
Parents are invited to pick up sand for their kids. If any questions or unable to pick up sand call 920-723-8489.
Special Thanks to Jason Forest/ Forest Landscaping for supplying the sand!
