BREAKFAST
Milk will be provided with all meals
MONDAY — Ultimate breakfast round and fruit
TUESDAY — French toast sticks and fruits
WEDNESDAY — Eggs, sausage, bagel and fruit
THURSDAY — Cereal bar, cheese stick and fruit
FRIDAY — Cereal, whole grin snack and juice box
LUNCH
MONDAY — Build your own PBJ, vegetable and fruit
TUESDAY — Pizza, vegetable and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Hamburger, vegetables and fruit
THURSDAY — Corn dogs, vegetable and fruit
FRIDAY — Chef salad, whole grain snack
Friday’s meals will be picked up on Friday
