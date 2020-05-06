BREAKFAST

Milk will be provided with all meals

MONDAY — Ultimate breakfast round and fruit

TUESDAY — French toast sticks and fruits

WEDNESDAY — Eggs, sausage, bagel and fruit

THURSDAY — Cereal bar, cheese stick and fruit

FRIDAY — Cereal, whole grin snack and juice box

LUNCH

MONDAY — Build your own PBJ, vegetable and fruit

TUESDAY — Pizza, vegetable and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Hamburger, vegetables and fruit

THURSDAY — Corn dogs, vegetable and fruit

FRIDAY — Chef salad, whole grain snack

Friday’s meals will be picked up on Friday

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.