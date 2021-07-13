Olivia Olson of the Lake Mills FFA Chapter was selected as the State Winner of the Wisconsin FFA Creed Speaking Contest. The Creed Speaking Contest was held at the 92nd State Convention of the Wisconsin Association of FFA in Madison. Olson's Advisor is Luke Wiedenfeld.
The FFA Creed Speaking Contest is designed for 7th-9th grade FFA members to develop their leadership and communication skills. Contestants recite the FFA Creed and answer questions based on the creed's content and meaning. To qualify for the state finals, students must compete in several other contests including the chapter contest, district contest, sectional contest, and finally the state semi-finals in Madison. E.M. Tiffany, professor of Agricultural Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, wrote the FFA Creed in 1930. It is five paragraphs in length.
Olivia Olson will represent Wisconsin at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana this October. The national winner will be selected from a group of state finalists, and will receive a plaque and additional scholarship money.
The other finalists were: Second place Morgan Baerwolf, Columbus. Third place Carly Tomandl, Medford. Fourth place Drew Indergrand, Monroe.
The State FFA Creed Speaking Contest is sponsored at the state level by the Family of the late Brian Krull and the Elkhorn FFA Alumni. The National Creed Speaking Contest is sponsored by Fieldale Farms Corporation and Kubota Tractor Corporation.