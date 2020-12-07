Wow! Where has the time gone? Can you believe December is here? I must be getting old, because it seems like time just flies by. I can remember growing up, I didn't think time would ever move. You know like “When will the weekend get here?” or “School is taking forever!” Well, here at The Pines, our residents, like everyone else, are eagerly awaiting the day we can say good-bye to Covid-19, and start living their lives a bit more the way they used to. We are being careful and not hosting group activities. Everyone needs to be masked and stay distanced while out and about in the building. Good thing we can all smile with our eyes!
Our community remains full with the move in of Lorraine L. on the first of November. Our hearts were saddened to hear of the recent passing of our former friends and neighbors, Belva N. and Paul S. Our prayers and condolences go out to their families. We also offer our sympathy to the Hofer family. Carol is a sister-in-law to two of our residents, and frequently came to play Euchre.
To help combat boredom, Ann has put out coloring pages, suduko, other word games. Resident also had a scavenger hunt that they could do at their own pace. There was a "Fall word scramble" for them to work on. The completed scrambled were put into a drawing for a prize--still to be determined at this writing! Plus some of the ladies have a unique system of reading and passing along books.
Tis the season and the trees have been put up and decorated, as well as the other holiday decorations. How does the song go....it’s beginning to look like Christmas...!
The first Friday of December was National Cookie Day, and all residents got cookies in their mail cubbies! Good thing the Cookie Monster wasn't around!!
We also had a little get together for Veteran’s Day with coffee and sweets. I had found some poems of gratitude to read to our Veterans. We then talked about how they entered the service and how many years they were in. I never tire of hearing about their past or lives. My only regret is I don't write it all in a book for future use! So very interesting. Well, dear readers, that about covers the happenings for this month. Stay well, stay safe, and as you prepare your homes for Christmas, may you prepare your hearts for Jesus, the reason for the season.
