Michael Klug has been named the Johnson Creek Education Foundation’s 2020 Distinguished Alumni. He will be presented the award at the Johnson Creek High School Graduation on Saturday, July 11 at 5pm.
Mike graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1993. Following graduation, he attended UW-Whitewater and received a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in 1998, while majoring in Sociology and minoring in Criminal Justice. While at UW-Whitewater, Mike was fortunate enough to compete on the university’s baseball team and received All Conference recognition. After receiving his BA degree, he was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in the Division of Community Corrections, as a Probation and Parole Agent in Milwaukee County from 1998-1999.
In 1999, Mike became a United States Probation Officer Assistant in the United States Probation Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin located in Milwaukee. He remains employed in this office today, after receiving promotions to United States Probation Officer, Specializing United States Probation Officer,Supervising United States Probation Officer, Deputy Chief United States Probation Office and Chief United States Probation Officer which is the title he holds today as the head of the federal agency. In 2003, Mike earned a Master of Science degree from UW-Milwaukee in Criminal Justice.
Mike has resided in Greenfield with his wife Jenny and their two boys Jayvin and Mason since 2005. He spends much of his free time coaching his son’s in football, baseball, and basketball. Mike was also the President of the Whitnall Youth Basketball Club from 2017 to 2020 and has volunteered his time with other youth sports organizations in his area.
The Johnson Creek Education Foundation is a non-profit fundraising organization that provides financial support to teachers and students in the Johnson Creek Schools through student and teacher grants. In 2005 the Education Foundation and the Johnson Creek Board of Education developed the Alumni Award Program. The purpose of the program is to identify and recognize outstanding achievements of graduates of Johnson Creek High School. For additional information about the Johnson Creek Education Foundation, contact President Ron Roehl at jcef06@gmail.com
