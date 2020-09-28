Hello, Fall! My second favorite time of the year! Although growing up, I wasn't too excited to see the season come, because I knew that once I got home from school, we would be heading to the cornfield to husk corn. Of course, this was before my dad bought that wonderful corn picker! But with 10 of us out there, it didn't seem to take too long. With our talking and working, we soon were done---for the night! I also love to see the leaves change their color. Years ago when I taught Sunday school, we would talk about the different things God does, and in the fall we would talk about God coloring the leaves before they fell off the tree, or as one of my students said, fell out of the painting!
In in preparation for fall around The Pines, the butterfly houses have been cleaned and put away. Madame Butterfly is happily boasting 101 butterflies that she has raised and let go! Again, what an awesome job and what a record! And to add to that, one of our residents granddaughters has taken up the hobby with Millie as her mentor!
If you are on the second floor these days, one can hear quite a bit of clinking and clanking going on in the attic, as workers are switching out the water pipes. Another improvement and updating that The Pines is going through.
Several apartment doors are sporting the colorful fall wreaths that they recently made. For Grandparent’s Day, we asked residents to submit pictures of their grandchildren/great grandchildren, and then the residents tried to guess whose were who. It wasn't an easy task. Soon we will be honoring Breast Cancer Awareness month with a rock painting activity. We will be painting a stone pink, and once it dries, add a word or two of encouragement. We will be displaying the finished work along the walkway to the front door. I have always loved watching the Winnie the Pooh movies and reading his books to the girls and now grandbabies, so when I came across this quote from Winnie the Pooh's Grand Adventure, I feel he sums up the season when he says, "It's the first day of Autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!" Enjoy the Fall, y'all!
