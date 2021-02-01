Our contest for this week is timed perfectly to coordinate with the Knickerbocker Ice Festival being held this Saturday, Feb. 6. Our contest is, ‘What is your favorite activity to do on Rock Lake in the winter?’ Do you like to ice fish, skate, or snowshoe? Send your favorite activity and why you like it to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us to be entered into a drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks gift certificate. Your entry must be submitted by Monday, Feb. 8, and the drawing will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
So glad that the Main Street Program decided to go forward with a smaller version of Knickerbocker as it gives us a reason to get outside and enjoy the winter weather. The ice carvers will be downtown working on their incredible creations. The folks that do these are not professionals but enjoy this winter-related art. There will be ice skating in Commons Park across from the library, and free snowshoe checkout at the Recreation Department, 120 East Lake Park Place. Come downtown and check out some of the stores that you may not have been in for a while. They will be happy to see you. Shop local is a year-round slogan to keep our community vibrant and strong. It has been a difficult year for our small businesses.
Our first Wednesday Foot Care will be next week, Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 9-11:30 a.m. Call for an appointment at 920-728-2176. Bring your own towel, $15. We will also have Bingo on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the gym at RLAC (Rock Lake Activity Center) 229 Fremont Street.
Masks are required for all activities held at Club 55.
Club 55 Senior Center continues to be open on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 10 a.m. - noon, and on Wed. from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Exercise is held on Tues. and Thurs. at 10 a.m. even though Diane and Rich decided to see if Florida was warmer without snow to shovel. Come and join us for these free work out times. You may also use the Fitness Room and do your walking indoors during the hours that Club 55 is open. Bring your craft project on Wednesday mornings and see what others are working on to share ideas. How about creating your own valentines this year? Bring a friend and use our supplies.
New puzzles are still being donated for you to choose from. Come in a grab a couple.
