The Knickerbocker Ice Festival this past weekend was such a great example of a beautiful song that was written for the Demisemiseptcentennial (175th) Celebration of Lake Mills in 2011. Lake Mills’ own Eric Chesney composed the music and words specifically for this event. It was heartfelt on his part as he discovered the charm that our community shares and titled the song “Beautiful Little Town’. It was introduced at the commemoration held in Commons Park when he performed at the Franklin Else Band Stand.
Knickerbocker is a celebration of our city’s heritage, an historic ice business building located at Sandy Beach. While you walked the sidewalks looking at the amazing ice sculptures and wandering in and out of the shops, greeting the friendly faces, I hope that you found the charm that is all around us in this Beautiful Little Town. We celebrate “the scenes that bring us peace, while this mixed-up world tries desperately to spin out of control, it can be hard to find a loving place that claims you for its own.” I hope that you found the charm that is all around us in this Beautiful Little Town.
Come join us for a movie and popcorn on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Club 55, free admission, and friendly folks. Bring a friend to enjoy it with.
We have a nice group of greeting card makers that have been creating beautiful valentines as well as other personal cards. We received donations of paper, stamps, envelopes, ribbon, and all the supplies you need to make personalized cards that reflect what you want for that special card. Join us at 10:45 a.m. each Thursday morning.
Club 55 is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and is located inside the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) at 229 Fremont Street. Come and see the many ways that you can fill your days with friends and activities.
Our newest activities are Pickleball on Mondays at 10 a.m., Cardio Drumming at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, and Archery at 1 p.m. also on Wednesdays when there is no bingo. All of these are offered in the RLAC gym, and the materials needed are supplied.
Exercise is held at 10 a.m. in the gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Diane. We use a workout DVD suitable for us if Diane is gone. There are no floor exercises, and we always encourage to do what you can do, this is not a competition.