On Tuesday Dec. 8 the American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Lake Mills Municipal Building. There were 93 donors with the potential to save 282 lives. There also were 12 first time donors; and they were Ryan Ritacca, Hollis Schmaling, Catherine Monaghan, Angelia Nowatka, Paula Sears, Brian Sears, Angela Richards, Tracy Punsel, Kami Bosschke, Nicole VanZanten, Sue VanZanten, and Tricia Pulling.
The other donors who donated their time and much needed blood were: Andrew Palmer, Daniel Weber, Carolyn Heidemann, Violet Tope, Jo Christianson, Carlton Kutzke, Karen Hammer, Jennifer Iverson, David Cu Lammings, Zachary Wedel, Bonnie Weber-Mosher, Janet Peitz, Pamela Moen, Vicki Sukow, Laurie Schilling, Cynthia Schroeder, Kimberly Turner, Jane Harvey, April Lynch, Daniel Ruenger, Benjamin Dickerson, Constance Hurley, Holly Christian, Rose Goers, Amy Janczy, Julie Heiser, Katie Kuntz, Amanda Dahlke, Jeffrey Knier, Christina Neumaier, Ann Lee, Robert Rawski, Larry Raupp, Peggy Furlin, Jason Drost, Tim Borchert, Kevin Kasten, Judith Kuks, Steven Murphy, Cory Miller, Terry Heinz, Valerie Schmitt, Laura Corsten, Keegan Kasten, Kellie Kinderman, Rachel Stark, Erin Saylor, Tara Topel, John Miller, Bonnie Selje,Gina Gehring, Scott Erwin, Richard Whisler, Sarah Howells, Alix Birkrem, Richard Krull, Chelsea Kemmerling, Derek Opgenorth, Lana Murphy, Bonnie Yount, Richard Courtois, Daniel Thousand, Melissa Priestley, Lori Gullixson, Rachel Helwig, Jane Hoeppner, Lindsey Pellmann, David Smith, Meredith Spangler, Andrea Graham, Kimberly Thony, Troy Bollinger, Daniel Topel, Stacey Mosher, Melanie Swanson, Scott Johnson, Nicole Wagner, Tammy Springer, Desiree Vasquez and Paul Berger.
The next blood drive will be held on Tuesday Feb. 9, at the Lake Mills Municipal Building, from noon to 6 p.m.
