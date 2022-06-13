I always call us ‘sturdy Wisconsites’ especially about just rolling with whatever the weather deals out. This June weather has proven my theory. Although Lake Mills did not experience the hail and snow that covered the streets and clogged the storm sewers in Oconomowoc last week, we will probably have the extreme temperatures predicted for this week. I like to think that our many variations of weather help keep us versatile in many areas of our lives.
Molly Krull is a sixth-grade student in the Lake Mills Middle School and has organized an event as part of her final project for her Social Studies Class. On July 6, she would like to celebrate Elderly People Appreciation Day in Lake Mills. The event will take place in Commons Park at 6 p.m. There will be food, music, and a special surprise. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more information. Sounds like something we don’t want to miss!
You are missing out on a great place to meet friends and enjoy part of each week if you have not gotten to Club 55 lately. We are open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) 229 Fremont Street. To check our website for the calendar for the month with all activities listed go to https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm Let us know if there is something that you would like to add and think that others would also enjoy doing.
Lenore suggested that folks might enjoy playing Cornhole as that has become so popular that leagues have formed. We could play inside or outside in good weather. If you think that would be something that you would like to have offered at Club 55 stop in and tell us or call 920-728-2176 and let us know.
Join us for Bingo in Commons Park next week on Wednesday, June 20 at 1-2:30 p.m. We started doing ‘park bingo’ during the pandemic when we could space outdoors and found that many people enjoyed the setting. Shoppers at the Farmers Market also stopped in and played. It is free and a great way to spend an afternoon. If the weather does not cooperate, we will play in the RLAC gym.
Check out the changing food stands each Wednesday in the shelter during the Farmers Market in Commons Park. Our newly formed Legendary Lake Mills group is providing a change of menu each week. Linger awhile, and enjoy our beautiful little town!