I have written before that Club 55 is working on Accreditation Standards for Multi-Purpose Senior Centers to the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC).
It has been a lengthy process to complete the 19 areas required which has resulted in a 58-page document. As we have been working toward completion, I have said that when the Lake Mills document lands on the desk at WASC they are going to be so impressed they will want to plan a visit here.
As we started working toward having an accredited facility, we had two members of our Administration Team really share their expertise. This very professional 58-page document is the result of their labor and guidance. Thank you, Jan and Diane, I am so glad that you chose to be part of Club 55.
One of the tasks we were asked to think about was “What is your vision of an ideal Senior Center?” Mine has always been ‘to be part of a Multi-Generational Community Center so there can be interaction with all ages.’ A gathering space that is open daily welcoming all residents to prevent isolation and the negative health results both physical and mental. I truly believe that our community needs a building designated for this purpose like our neighboring communities have.
The new activities that Jane started are going well. The RLAC gym has pickleball players taking advantage of this popular game on Mondays at 10 a.m. The Rec Department has some equipment to borrow while you are here if you want to try it out.
There has also been a good turnout for those wanting to try Cardio-drumming on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All equipment is furnished so come in and give it a try. Archery is offered on alternate Wednesdays with Bingo at 1p.m. This is a great opportunity to try some new (free) programs when the winter weather may limit other activities.