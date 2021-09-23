The Humane Society of Jefferson County will be holding a Microchip Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. in the shelter’s Community Education Room. Microchips cost $25 per pet, which includes registration in a pet recovery database. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 920-674-2048 or email Tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com.
Veterinarians and animals shelters encourage microchipping as it substantially increases the likelihood of a pet returning home by offering secure, reliable, unique and permanent identification.
A microchip is no bigger than a grain of rice and the procedure is similar to a routine vaccination. At only $25, it is less costly than a month’s supply of pet food. A microchip and enrollment in a pet recovery database provides permanent identification that cannot wear down, fall off, or become scratched into illegibility like metal or plastic ID tags.
Without ID, 90 percent of lost pets never make it back home. Make a reservation now to have a pet microchipped at JCHS.