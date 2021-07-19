The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library, Inc. is hosting holiday craft, vendor and author fair on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 from, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Middle/High School, 455 Aztalan Street, Johnson Creek. This event will be part of the 2nd annual Christmas in the Village. In addition, there will be an event at the Johnson Creek Historical Society and at various businesses throughout community.
New to this year’s fair will be an author fair. Author’s will sell their books and provide a time to tell their story. There will be a schedule that will allow each author to speak about themselves and their books.
Booths at $35 per booth or two for $65 will be available. We will be selecting exhibitors to ensure that duplication and imbalance will be held to a minimum. All booths must have product to purchase on site. Those registering by Sept. 30 will be given priority.
To obtain an application email caroljo@tds.net, go to the Friends of the JC Public Library webpage https://www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org/contact/friends-of-the-library , or call 920-699-3682, leave a message that includes name and email or street address.