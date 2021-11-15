Mission & Impact Leadership Conference

Members of the Lake Mills High School FFA Chapter attended the Wisconsin FFA Mission & Impact Leadership Conference. Pictured above from left to right are: Olivia Meister, Alena Hollenberger, National FFA Officer Cortney Zimmerman, Beau Buchholtz, and Beau Schroeder.

 Contributed

Members of the Lake Mills High School FFA Chapter attended the Wisconsin FFA Mission & Impact Leadership Conference on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Stevens Point. While at the Leadership Conference, FFA members were able to meet other students from around the state, and listen to National FFA Staff present topics on Values, Strengths, Decision-Making Skills, Self-Confidence, Developing Personal Mission Statements, and Developing Impact Plans to Create Change. A special highlight of the conference was being able to meet the 2021-2022 Central Region National FFA Officer Cortney Zimmerman, who is from Spencer, Wisconsin. The Lake Mills FFA Alumni provided funding to support the students in attending the conference.

