My first great grandchild arrived more than three months early weighing 1 lb. 12 oz. and I have not been able to see her in person because of the pandemic. After 100 days in the NICU she was able to go home in time for her first Christmas. Thankfully, I have been able to share many pictures and short videos of her, so I feel that I am not completely missing out. Of course, seeing her virtually makes me want to hold her even more to make it real.
The leaps and bounds of technology made me think of how far we have come in my lifetime. My family moved to Lake Mills in the mid-fifties when my Dad bought an ‘oil jobber business’. During those years before natural gas was the usual heat, homes were heated by oil that was delivered by truck. Homes had an oil drum storage tank in the basement that supplied the furnace. Dad also delivered gas and diesel to farmers for their tractors and farm equipment. He got calls all times of the day and night, so someone had to be home to take the call. I remember what we thought of as a technology update then when we had an electrician wire a bell that could be heard if we were in the back yard and the phone rang. I thought we were really ‘upscale uptown.’…we’ve come a long way!
The weather was bitterly cold on Monday for our Valentine’s Coffee and Cookies, but we had a nice gathering of folks who enjoyed getting together. We physically distanced and chatted about who had gotten their vaccine and where. Some took a new puzzle or two home or chose a different book to read. The need for human connection is stronger than ever!
Our Bingo this week on Wednesday, Feb. 24 is from 1-2:30 p.m., is sponsored by Culvers and we have coupons and other great choices for prizes. We meet in the gym allowing us to continue to be six feet apart and still participate. This is a free game and we supply the cards and chips or you may bring your own markers…daubers, buttons, coins…your choice.
If your 2021 resolution is to get more exercise, come in to Club 55 on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. or Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. You can walk indoors, use the RLAC fitness room, or join a free 10 a.m. exercise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.